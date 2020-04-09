COVID-19 hospitalizations trend down as death toll rises

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Mathew Devine, the Medical Director for Accountable Health Partners and Highland Family Medicine, joined us via Skype Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Devine addressed three topics:

How hospitalizations in New York are trending down over the last three days – suggesting social distancing is working – yet, the State’s death toll continues to rise.

New data suggesting African-Americans and Latinos are contracting COVID-19 at a higher percentage than others.

Can you kill the coronavirus in your freezer?

