COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in New York, Finger Lakes

TOPSHOT – Healthcare worker Demetra Ransom comforts a patient in the Covid-19 ward at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas on December 4, 2020. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — COVID-19 hospitalizations, both regionally and statewide, are still on the rise as the surge fueled by the delta variant continues into September.

According to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, New York reported 3,660 new COVID-19 cases statewide Monday, including 142 new cases in Monroe County. Additionally, 2,334 New Yorkers are hospitalized with the virus, including 176 in the Finger Lakes region.

That’s compared to last Monday when the state reported 2,186 hospitalizations and 163 in the Finger Lakes.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health hasn’t issued a COVID-19 update since Friday, because they aren’t released on weekends or holidays, but it’s expected that Tuesday’s report will include new data on daily new cases, average positivity rate, local vaccination numbers, new deaths, and the number of local hospitalizations who are unvaccinated vs. vaccinated.

“We know what COVID is capable of because we’ve seen the worst of it here in New York, and we don’t want to have to relive that experience,” Gov. Hochul said Monday. “We also know what works to fight back the virus – getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and practicing basic safety protocols. It’s that simple, and I urge everyone who still needs to get their shot to do so as soon as possible because it can save your life.”

Monday’s statewide COVID-19 data, according to the governor’s office, is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 100,288

– 100,288 Total Positive – 3,660

– 3,660 Percent Positive – 3.65%

– 3.65% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.28%

– 3.28% Patient Hospitalization – 2,334 (+53)

– 2,334 (+53) Patients Newly Admitted – 275

– 275 Patients in ICU – 519 (+3)

– 519 (+3) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 263 (+4)

– 263 (+4) Total Discharges – 194,475 (+222)

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, September 3, 2021 Saturday, September 4, 2021 Sunday, September 5, 2021 Capital Region 4.78% 4.72% 4.62% Central New York 4.57% 4.70% 4.65% Finger Lakes 4.50% 4.41% 4.46% Long Island 4.23% 4.31% 4.26% Mid-Hudson 3.61% 3.60% 3.60% Mohawk Valley 4.67% 4.72% 4.67% New York City 2.39% 2.41% 2.37% North Country 5.11% 5.11% 5.34% Southern Tier 3.29% 3.29% 3.25% Western New York 4.25% 4.23% 4.23% Statewide 3.28% 3.31% 3.28%

According to the governor’s office, 26,837 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose on Sunday, and 20,301 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: