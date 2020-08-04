COVID-19 eye protection

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Protecting the eyes is part of an overall strategy to try to keep from getting COVID-19.

Dr. Mathew Devine, the Medical Director at Highland Family Medicine, discussed eye protection Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Devine said currently there are no rules for the general public when it comes to wearing eye protection, though studies have shown that wearing eye protection can decrease the likelihood of infection for healthcare workers. Medical Professionals and some other essential workers have been wearing eye protection from the start of the pandemic.

The infection can go in through mucosal surfaces like the mouth, nose, and eyes. Dr. Devine said while it is not common, Covid-19 spreads can be contracted through your eyes. If you are unable to effectively maintain social distance for an extended period of time the use of eye protection in addition to a mask could offer more protection. Eye protection would be appropriate for a passenger on a plane or for a hairstylist who is face-to-face with several customers a day. It continues to be recommended that healthcare workers who are in close contact with patients should also wear eye protection, according to the CDC.

Dr. Devine said standard eyeglasses or sunglasses can offer some protection but remember that there are openings on the top, bottom, and sides where aerosols could still get in. The American Academy of Ophthalmology recently suggested that contact lens wearers might want to consider wearing glasses to avoid touching your eyes.

Face shields work because they protect the crown and chin from exposure, as well as the eyes. The clear plastic wraps around the face to the point of each ear to protect the wearer from splashes and sprays. Although they provide good eye protection, you should still wear a mask when wearing a face shield in order to cover your nose and mouth. In order to be protective, goggles should fit snugly, particularly from the corners of the eye across the brow according to the CDC.