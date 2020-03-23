COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On this page, we will keep a running tab of where there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our viewing area, broken down by county.

All of this data is directly from the respective county departments of public health.

Confirmed cases by county:

This list is updated as of 10:17 a.m. on Monday March 23, 2020.

Beyond our local region, a Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries from around the world:

Tracking Coronavirus

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.