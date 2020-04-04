COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On this page, we will keep a running tab of where there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our area, broken down by county.
All of this data is directly from the respective county departments of public health.
Active cases by county:
This list was updated at 1208 p.m. on Saturday, April 5 2020.
- Monroe County: 436
- Steuben County: 60
- Ontario County: 31
- Wayne County: 27
- Livingston County: 22
- Genesee County: 17
- Wyoming County: 15
- Orleans County: 6
- Seneca County: 2
- Yates County: 1