Houston holds 6-hour public viewing of George Floyd’s casket
Monroe County offers mask distribution for local restaurants

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

In this April 15, 2020, photo, employees, wearing protective gloves and masks, walk to-go orders to waiting cars at Founding Farmers restaurant in Potomac, Md. Founding Farmers is closed to in-restaurant dining during the coronavirus outbreak but they are providing delivery, and curbside pick-up to-go, for meals and groceries. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County will be offering 500 masks per business to help restaurants in the area reopen quickly once the region enters phase three.

The one-time distribution is available for permitted restaurants and other food service establishments in the county.

“While we do not have an exact date yet, phase three could begin as early as Friday,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a statement. “That will be welcome news for many restaurant owners, most of whom are small businesspeople who have been hit particularly hard over the past several months. I am eager to support them so they can get back to business as quickly – and safely – as possible.”

The county is offering drive-thru pickup for the masks at the Monroe County Fleet Center, 145 Paul Road, Bldg. 11, Rochester, NY 14624, during the following times:

  • Tuesday, June 9, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 10, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 11, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Recipients must present a valid food service permit when picking up the masks. For more information, please email COVID19@MonroeCounty.gov or call (585) 753-5555.

