1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

County leaders ‘anticipating the green light’ to begin phase three on Friday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Phase Three of reopening is on the horizon for the Finger Lakes region. This Friday marks two weeks since the region began Phase Two. On Friday, the governor will review the past two weeks of data and decide if our region can move on.

Regional leaders said they’re anticipating being cleared to move on to Phase Three this Friday. Brian Young is the interim Ontario County administrator. He said there was a lot of anxiety surrounding Phase Two reopening but now he knows what to expect.

“The governor has stated he is requiring two full weeks of data to be sure that we don’t have an outbreak from the previous phase,” said Young.

Phase Three includes indoor seating at restaurants and personal care services such as nail salons, diet and weight reducing centers, and full services at hair salons. There will likely be specific restrictions and Livingston County administrator Ian Coyle said he thinks businesses will be nothing but cooperative.

“You see the diligent efforts from the business community and adapting to the new normal so I don’t expect them to be unwilling participants in what the new normal is. I don’t think you’ll see people scoff at new health protocols,” said Coyle.

Young agreed and said businesses in Ontario County have been preparing for weeks so they’re ready to open their doors as soon as they get the thumbs up.

“Our Finger Lakes Visitor’s Connection is our tourism agency, they’ve been working with that agency all along from the past couple of weeks doing Zoom calls and hearing from them what they need to be prepared, whether its behavioral practices and sanitizing, different face covers, how do they treat their customers, space tables out.”

The county leaders said some restrictions they’re expecting are half or less capacity for restaurants, spacing out of tables, masking, and strict sanitation guidelines; all similar to what we’ve seen in the other phases.

Business owners who are unsure which phase they fall into can look up their business code on the New York State website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss