County Executive Bello, Dr. Mendoza, Mayor Warren to discuss COVID-19 and racial disparities at 4:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: This virtual briefing will be streamed live on this page at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza will be joined by Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and leaders from several local health partners to detail a collaborative plan to help address racial and ethnic disparities related to COVID-19 during a virtual media briefing at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.