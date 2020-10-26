County Executive Bello, Dr. Mendoza hold coronavirus town hall on News 8 Wednesday

Editor’s note: This town hall will be live streamed on this page at 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 28.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello will join Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza for a coronavirus town hall this week on News 8.

The town hall will take place at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28.

Two weeks ago, the pair of county leaders kicked off a new weekly series of briefings with media to give ongoing updates on the community’s coronavirus response efforts.

Two weeks ago they announced that Monroe County had the lowest virus positivity rate in the country, among communities with more than 500,000 people, but last week they agreed, the numbers are going up.

Do you have coronavirus questions for Bello or Dr. Mendoza? Send us your questions to newsroom@wroctv.com, through Facebook, or through Twitter.