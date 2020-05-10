County distributes over 1 million masks to residents for free

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) —A countywide initiative is making face masks available to anyone who needs them. The county is distributing more than 1 million masks with the help of towns and villages. Masks were distributed at various locations throughout the county from 10 A.M to 2 P.M. today.

High demand for the masks led to traffic buildups at several of the 20 distribution points throughout the county.

This is the traffic leading to the Greece Department of Public works for a free mask giveaway. The giveaway is a countywide initiative. Masks will be distributed here and at other locations around the county through 2pm. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/joZmYpwqQz — Sabrina Maggiore (@sabri_maggiore) May 9, 2020

Within the first hour more than 100 thousand masks were distributed in the Town of Greece alone. By the end of the giveaway nearly a quarter of a million masks were given out in Greece.

“It’s been non stop from the moment we started and the line of traffic is about a mile long. And we’re moving them through as fast as we can. We’ve got two lines going. Once they get in here, they only stop for 30 seconds to hand them the masks and face shields and they move on,” said Bill Reilich, the Town of Greece Supervisor.

Nearly 1 million masks distributed throughout the day came from a county wide stock pile. Additional masks were purchased with funding from the federal CARES act.

A couple dozen town volunteers made the distribution possible in the town of Greece. The volunteers bundled masks, organized the pickup, and kept traffic moving.

“I know a lot of people are struggling with a lot of things during this time, and I personally just wanted to look for opportunities to get involved,” said Tammy Rivers a volunteer at the town of Greece mask giveaway.

The next countywide mask giveaway will be Wednesday, May 13th. Mask distribution will run from 10 A.M to 2 P.M.

A full list of distribution locations is available below.