Counties seeking greater clarity in vaccine roll out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — County Executives across New York state are looking for clarity when it comes to the roll out of the vaccine.

On Thursday, the County Executives Association gathered virtually to address the issue. They say they want to know how many doses state vaccination sites are receiving and they’re calling for vaccines to be distributed by county health departments instead of the hospital systems.

“We have not been told how many doses go to the state pod in my area,” Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said. “I’ve asked and I still don’t know — Those have never closed down because of vaccine shortage, but we have closed down because we don’t have enough.”

NYSCEA President and Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinary added, “We are mandated to make plans and prepared to do it. We can do it in a safe and equitable way. The state supporting us is in the best.”

The association is also calling for specific guidance for who is eligible to receive the vaccine as more people are added to the list.