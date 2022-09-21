ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Since the bivalent booster shots were released, demand to receive them has been high. Counties across New York State, and our region, have experienced a shortage in the Moderna version.

With the existing demand, public health officials say they have secured a certain number of doses to distribute at clinics. However, they say that is all they’ll receive for now with delays in shipping statewide.

“Initially, when we had the monovalent booster, we were getting three or four people per clinic. We’re now up to about 100 per clinic,” said Jill Burley, director of patient services for the Livingston County Department of Health.

Burley says clinics for the second booster are filling up within days.

With high demand seen across the state, the county purchased both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines early. When they went to order more, the option was unavailable.

“Shortly after that, it was pulled from the state website due to delays in deliveries and manufacturing. So, the state is telling us this should be resolved very shortly. But, we have not been given a date yet,” said Burley.

Monroe and Ontario counties are in the same position, awaiting clarity on when they might be able to get more shipments of Moderna.

“We don’t have an answer to that quite yet, so our message is to go ahead and get any booster you can, Pfizer or Moderna. As soon as we can, we will order more of the Moderna so that we’ll have it available,” said Burley.

In the meantime, Dr. Emil Lesho with Rochester Regional Health says the Moderna booster shortage shouldn’t be considered as much of an issue as medical professionals have found mixing booster brands with original vaccine brands acceptable.

News 8 has reached out to the New York State Department of Health about how it plans to address the Moderna backlog, and is awaiting a response.