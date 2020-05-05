Breaking News
Former SUNY Brockport Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Archie accepts position with City of Rochester
Hundreds of counterfeit COVID-19 test kits seized at Rochester airport by federal officials since March

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say agents seized more than 600 counterfeit COVID-19 test kits at the Rochester airport since March.

Authorities say CBP officers at the Rochester Airport were conducting inspections of express-consignment shipments and selected a package for further examination. Recently, officials say the secondary inspection of the package resulted in the discovery of 25 COVID-19 test kits that have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Since March, CBP officers at the Rochester Airport have discovered more than 600 COVID-19 test kits that are not approved by the FDA, officials said in a press release.

“I’m proud of the continued efforts of our CBP officers here in Rochester,” said Rochester Port Director Ronald Menz in a press release. “They work day in and day out to protect our community and prevent illicit items, like these test kits, from entering where they could cause harm or give false results.”

