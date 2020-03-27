Coronavirus: Your questions answered

Breaking News
COVID-19 cases climb over 44K in NY, more than 500 deaths, schools to stay closed
We sat down with local officials to answer your questions about the coronavirus outbreak. From law enforcement, to education changes to the current state of the economy, here is what locals are advising the public.

How are local law enforcement handling the PAUSE order?

“The call volume has not gone up, it’s gone down a bit. This is a great testimony of our community, adapting overcoming and seeing if we can overcome form this community,” Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said in a coronavirus special at News 8 WROC.

When asked about enforcing Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s PAUSE order, Baxter said he doesn’t anticipate people will not follow the rules. However, he said they will enforce it if it comes to that.

How are the NYS schools are approaching the unknown future

President of the New York State Council of Superintendents Kevin McGowan said the districts are working closely with the staff, families and students as they all adopt to online learning.

When it comes to graduation, testing, and events of those accord, McGowan said he anticipates there will be a lot of flexibility for the parents and students because the current situation is so different.

McGowan encouraged parents to establish routines at homes and be sure their children are making virtual connections and checking in with their teachers.

How should people react financially to the coronavirus pandemic?

Jason Garlock from Cobblestone Capital encouraged people to not make any changes when it comes to investing.He said it’s just important to focus on the thing that you can control, and to not deviate from your financial plan.

