Coronavirus won’t stop couple from spending time together every day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Stanley Krutulis has been visiting his wife, Patricia, in the nursing home for more than nine years. 3,747 days to be exact. And he hasn’t missed a day.

“My love for her is unlimited. That’s the way I feel and that’s the way I think about it,” Krutulis said.

But with coronavirus, nursing homes like his wife’s are taking extra safety measures, which means people like Stanley, won’t be able to visit their loved ones until further notice.

“I called today and will call every single day until I can get back to see Patricia,” said Krutulis.

Stanley and Patricia have been married for more than 50 years and it’s a love that’s gone far beyond time.

Krutulis said, “She’s been always there for me if I had a problem and we would discuss just about anything under the sun.”

Peggy and Rick Bufano look out for their neighbor, especially now during this adjustment.

“I’ve never seen a person so devoted. I mean, my parents were. Rick’s parents are, but for that daily trip, I’ve never seen anything like it and I don’t think anyone will ever see that ever again. It’s quite the commitment,” the Bufanos said.

As for Krutulis, he’ll keep calling until he’s allowed back to be with his partner for life.

“I will be pleased and relieved to see my wife again,” he said.

But for now, he’ll have the support and love from Peggy and Rick to get him through.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV