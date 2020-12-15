Coronavirus Town Hall: The Vaccine

The vaccine has arrived and a critical care nurse who has treated COVID-19 patients in hard-hit New York City became the first person in the state to receive the vaccine Monday as part of campaign to inoculate front-line health care workers.

On Wednesday at 5 p.m., News 8 will host a special coronavirus town hall and local experts will be taking your questions about the pandemic, the vaccine and its distribution.

Send your questions to Newsroom@WROCTV.com or through News 8’s Facebook and Twitter.

Your questions:

Marilyn E: Does Rochester have a representative on the NYS COVID-19 distribution and implementation task force? If so who is it? If not why not?

Once nursing homes and hospital workers get the vaccine and we go to phase 2, how are regular people going to be able to get the vaccine?

Where will it be available?

How do we find out when we are eligible to get the the vaccine?

Do we have to contact someone to get it?

Hows’ it going to be distributed to the general public?

Karen M: If you wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart, how does the group size play into things? Do you have to limit your gathering to 10 people? Is it a size limit if people aren’t wearing masks?

Anonymous: I am a pregnant nurse in the healthcare field, is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for my baby and I?