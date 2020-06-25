Live Now
Coronavirus hospitalizations in New York state drop below 1,000

Coronavirus

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

An emergency room nurse dons her face protectors after taking a break in a driveway for ambulances and emergency medical services vehicles outside Brooklyn Hospital Center’s emergency room, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time since mid-March, the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York is below 1,000.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday morning that the number had fallen to 996.

“After three months of New Yorkers working hard, doing the right thing and taking this seriously, the state has its lowest COVID-19 hospitalization rate since this started,” Governor Cuomo said in a press release. “Facts are facts, even in this crazy political environment, and what we’re saying in New York is we did the right thing. New Yorkers have been locked up and closed their businesses. We have the virus under control finally. We had to flatten the curve. We don’t want to go back.”

Additional statewide data from yesterday on COVID-9 from the governor’s office:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 996 (-75)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 68 (-29)
  • Hospital Counties – 32
  • Number ICU – 270 (-20)
  • Number ICU that are intubated – 167 (-23)
  • Total Discharges – 70,010 (+110)
  • Deaths – 17
  • Total Deaths – 24,800

Of the 67,642 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 749, or 1.1 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
New York City1.40%1.20%1.20%
Capital Region1.30%0.20%0.80%
Central New York1.80%2.30%1.10%
Finger Lakes1.10%1.20%1.40%
Long Island1.10%1.10%1.00%
Hudson Valley1.00%0.90%1.10%
Mohawk Valley0.50%2.30%2.20%
North Country0.40%0.00%0.30%
Southern Tier0.20%0.10%0.50%
Western New York1.30%1.00%0.80%
Our local region in bold.

With 749 additional cases of novel coronavirus, the statewide total to date is 390,415 confirmed cases in New York state.

As the state progresses against the pandemic, five regions, including Rochester and the Finger Lakes, are set to advance to phase four of reopening Friday.

hase four New York’s state reopening plan covers guidance for arts, entertainment, recreation, and education. However, not all businesses and organizations previously believed to fall under phase four will be allowed to open on the first day of which — until further notice.

Malls, gyms, casinos, movie theaters, and amusement parks will not reopen on the first day of phase four, but will have to wait for further guidance.

While those businesses will remain closed when phase four begins, other areas of recreation, including museums, aquariums and zoos will allowed to reopen, with safety precautions in place.

Other phase four guidelines include expanding the allowed size of social gathering from 25 people to 50 people, and expanding attendance of religious services from 25% capacity to 33%, the governor announced Wednesday.

New York has already released guidance for sports and recreation in phase four, with everything from batting cages to wrestling:

