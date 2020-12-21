Coronavirus Facts First Town Hall, Monday at 5 p.m.

News 8 WROC will be hosting a Coronavirus Facts First Town Hall on Monday evening with Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Monroe County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza.

In the latest update from the county, officials reported 588 new coronavirus cases, making the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 8.8%.

In their weekly COVID-19 briefing last week, the county executive and the health commissioner warned about the upcoming holidays ahead.

“Our numbers continue to trend in the wrong direction,” Bello said. “We’re about to approach the holiday season and they are over 400 families in our community who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

We, as a community need to honor them and show our solidarity with them by doing the right thing — doing our part to slow the spread.”

Do you have coronavirus questions for Bello or Dr. Mendoza? Send us your questions to newsroom@wroctv.com, through Facebook, or through Twitter.

Your coronavirus questions

Connie M: Because the virus can live on the hands or body, can a nurse who has been vaccinated still carry the virus to a person who has not been vaccinated?

Susan G: If one gets the Covid vaccine from one of the companies 21 or 28 days later can they get the shot from another company’s vaccine or do they have to stay with the original company? In other words, for example if one gets the Pfizer vaccine can one 21 days later get the vaccine made by Moderna?

Is it a mandate/requirement that all nursing home staff have to get the vaccine?