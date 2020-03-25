Coronavirus: A look at how local hospitals are preparing

1  of  74
Closings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hospitals in the area, and across New York State, are filing surge capacity plans with the New York State Department of Health today, a spokesperson for the University of Rochester Medical Center said.

Hospital preparations, according to County Executive Adam Bello, will be done proportionally to how much they need.

“They’re doing it in a way that helps build it out in what I would describe as concentric circles,” said County Executive Adam Bello, in a press conference Tuesday, “so we have the capacity to fill out our beds, and meet the needs as it grows. Along with the supply needs, personnel needs, and timeline that it would need to build out to meet those goals.”

Officials believe there’s a lower chance resources are overwhelmed if people stay at home, helping mitigate the spread and easing the burden on health professionals.

“…this is the calm before the storm,” said a spokesperson for Rochester Regional Health. “The prediction is the surge is still coming and that is why we are required to get our plans out this week.”

According to the New York State Department of Health, the four major hospitals in the Rochester area have roughly 2,000 total beds.

If a treatment expansion outside hospitals were to happen, Dr. Michael Mendoza, the County Health Director, said patients with more intense symptoms would take priority for a spot in a traditional medical setting. People with less intense symptoms, Mendoza said, be first to go to an alternate venue, if it got to that point.

The challenge, Mendoza said, would come with staffing, and finding a good venue.

“While you can plug a ventilator into anyplace, what you need are nurses and doctors who know how to use a ventilator, and the right setting to take care of people,” said Mendoza.

