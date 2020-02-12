Coronavirus: 6 people under voluntary quarantine in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Health Department officials say six local people are currently under voluntary quarantine amid concerns that they may have possibly contracted normal coronavirus.

Similar to earlier this month when Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza announced another person was also under voluntary quarantine over similar concerns, these individuals will remain under quarantine for two weeks following their departure from China.

“Beyond 14 days they are essentially cleared,” Dr. Mendoza said on February 4.

Currently, county health officials describe these individuals as asymptomatic.

Symptoms of the novel coronavirus may include:

Runny nose

Headache

Cough

Sore throat

Fever

A general feeling of being unwell.

CDC officials recommend that people avoid all nonessential travel to Wuhan, China. Additionally, health department officials say certain everyday proactive measures can help stop the spread of the virus, including: