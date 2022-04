ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Joe Morelle (D-NY 25th) was in isolation Monday, after testing positive for COVID-19.

“After experiencing what I thought were seasonal allergies, I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Morelle said in a statement issued Monday afternoon. “Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated so my symptoms remain extremely mild. Following guidance from the Center for Disease Control, I will isolate until it is safe to resume my official duties.”