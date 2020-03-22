68 COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 11 hospitalized, 6 in ICU, nearly 300 in mandatory quarantine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Department of Public Health announced Sunday morning that there are 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County.

There are four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the update earlier Sunday.

The new individuals include:

1 Female in her 30s

1 Female in her 40s

1 Male in his 60s

1 Female in her 60s

1 Female in her 70s

Of the 68 confirmed cases, 11 people are hospitalized, with six of which in the ICU. At this time there remains one local death related to the virus.

Health Department officials say 289 people are under mandatory quarantine and isolation.

Officials say at this time there have been 1,168 tests results received in Monroe County, with 68 aforementioned positive tests and 1,100 negatives.

Additional Details

There are a limited number of COVID-19 tests available in Monroe County and not everyone with potential symptoms of COVID-19 is able to be tested.

The Department of Public Health said for most people, the results of a test for COVID-19 will have no impact on what happens next. Everyone should already be staying home, practicing social distancing, and talking with their healthcare providers to manage any symptoms. Having a positive test result does not change this guidance.

The tests are reserved for individuals for whom test results will have an impact on what happens next. Examples:

· A healthcare worker or first responder who tests negative can return to work more quickly.

· A hospitalized patient who tests negative can be removed from isolation, which saves PPE usage.

· A hospitalized patient who tests positive will receive more targeted treatment.