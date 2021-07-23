Community COVID-19 vaccination clinics open in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Finger Lakes COVID-19 Vaccine Hub announced the locations of Rochester vaccine clinics that will serve the public from Saturday, July 24 to Sunday, July 25.

People who receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a Monroe County or a Finger Lakes Vaccine Hub clinic between Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 31 will be entered to a weekly drawing for tickets to the ROC Summer Soul Festival and other promotions.

Saturday, July 24:

Jackson R-Center – 485 N. Clinton Avenue from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 or older. No appointment necessary.

Lightfoot R-Center – 271 Flint Street from 11:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 or older. Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older. Appointments are encouraged but not necessary.

Roc The Peace, Jones Park – 170 Saratoga Avenue from noon to 6 p.m. Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 or older. Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older. No appointment necessary.

The Vineyard – 126 Sanders Street from 1 to 5 p.m. Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 or older. No appointment necessary.



Saturday, July 25:

Edgerton R-Center – 41 Backus Street from 1 to 3:45 p.m. Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 or older. Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older. Appointments are encouraged but not necessary.



The names of the local incentive winners will be announced on the festival’s website and tickets will be sent via mail.