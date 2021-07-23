Community COVID-19 vaccination clinics open in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Finger Lakes COVID-19 Vaccine Hub announced the locations of Rochester vaccine clinics that will serve the public from Saturday, July 24 to Sunday, July 25.
People who receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a Monroe County or a Finger Lakes Vaccine Hub clinic between Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 31 will be entered to a weekly drawing for tickets to the ROC Summer Soul Festival and other promotions.
Saturday, July 24:
- Jackson R-Center – 485 N. Clinton Avenue from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 or older.
- No appointment necessary.
- Lightfoot R-Center – 271 Flint Street from 11:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
- Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 or older. Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older.
- Appointments are encouraged but not necessary.
- Roc The Peace, Jones Park – 170 Saratoga Avenue from noon to 6 p.m.
- Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 or older. Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older.
- No appointment necessary.
- The Vineyard – 126 Sanders Street from 1 to 5 p.m.
- Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 or older.
- No appointment necessary.
Saturday, July 25:
- Edgerton R-Center – 41 Backus Street from 1 to 3:45 p.m.
- Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 or older. Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older.
- Appointments are encouraged but not necessary.
The names of the local incentive winners will be announced on the festival’s website and tickets will be sent via mail.