College students get COVID-19 vaccine at SUNY Geneseo clinic

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — The Livingston County Department of Health and SUNY Geneseo partnered to provide a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for SUNY Geneseo students Monday.

The clinic had 400 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Officials say students represent a significant portion of the county’s population, and this clinic will allow them greater access to the vaccine.

“You know the college students living in close proximity to each other, I mean they’re doing the best with the situation at hand but really the sooner we can get vaccinated the better, so I’m very happy to be helping them out,” said Livingston County Deputy County Administrator Bill Mann.

Governor Cuomo announced Monday that New York State will provide a new, separate allocation of 35 thousand vaccines — specifically for college students.