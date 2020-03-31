CNN anchor, NY Governor’s brother Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus

NEW YORK (WROC) — Chris Cuomo, CNN Anchor and brother to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Chris Cuomo announced the medical update on Twitter Tuesday morning.

“I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said he is currently quarantined in his basement. He will continue to anchor his 9 p.m. news show from his home.

“We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united,” Cuomo said.

According to CNN, Cuomo was last at CNN’s office in New York on Friday. This is the third case of coronavirus linked to CNN’s New York offices.

“My brother is smart he’s acting out of love,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Luckily we caught it early enough. It’s my family, it’s your family it’s all of our families and this virus is that insidious and we have to keep that in mind.”

Discussing his brother’s diagnosis, the governor called the virus “the great equalizer” in that it doesn’t discriminate who it impacts.

“Everyone is subject to this virus, it is the great equalizer,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I don’t care how smart, how rich, how powerful you think you are. I don’t care how young, how old — this virus is the great equalizer.”

