Clinical trials underway for drugs that show promise fighting coronavirus

Breaking News
117 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 3 deaths, 22 hospitalized, 534 in mandatory quarantine
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Clinical trials underway for drugs that show promise fighting coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – With no known cure for the coronavirus, the Food and Drug Administration is ramping up its efforts.

“We’re working around the clock,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said.

Dr. Hahn says they’re collecting data to help make important calls on new treatments for Americans. He says they’ve had clinical trials on an experimental anti-viral drug called “remdesivir” to fight off COVID-19.

“One of the things that will be coming out this week is what we call an expanded access protocol which is the ability to provide that to the larger group of patients,” Hahn said.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump tweeted about drugs he said should be “put to use immediately,” calling them “game-changers.”

Nexstar DC correspondent Kellie Meyer asked Dr. Hahn if there’s a danger sharing unproven information with millions of Twitter followers.

“This is an individual doctor-patient decision,” he said.

Hahn says there is some laboratory data showing the anti-malaria drugs – chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine – can be beneficial for COVID-19 patients. But he says the FDA still needs more.

“We really do need the data and the science to figure out the question – is it the right treatment for every patient?” he said.

Dr. Hahn is optimistic the right treatment will be found.

“I’m a cancer doctor and hope is so important. I have great hope for this,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss