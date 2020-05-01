City seeks community input on HUD funding for coronavirus response

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is looking for suggestions on how they should spend more than $7 million.

The federal funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Developing in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The additional funding will be added in the form of an amendment to the 2019-20 Consolidated Community Plan/Annual Action Plan, the budget for the City’s annual HUD allocation.

The money comes from the CARES act and can be used for economic development, housing services, closing the digital divide and providing support services for the homeless.

The public comment period starts on Friday and ends on Wednesday. The suggestions will be discussed at an online public meeting with the Rochester City Council on Thursday, May 7 at 5 p.m.