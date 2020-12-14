City of Rochester’s COVID-19 tests moved indoors due to weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester’s rapid COVID-19 testing program will be moved indoors due to cold temperatures beginning Monday, at Franklin High School.

“Residents arriving for Covid tests will be asked to park, and wait in their cars until they are notified to enter the building. Those with appointments will be given priority. Please allow for longer wait times,” Officials said in a release.

Those with mobility issues or in need of other accommodations are asked to notify the greeter upon arrival. Residents are asked to bring ID and pen to fill out registration forms.

City of Rochester COVID-19 testing sites this week are as follows:

•Benjamin Franklin High School, 950 Norton St., 3 to 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 14

•Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School, 501 Genesee St., 3 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15

•Jefferson High School, 1 Edgerton Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16

•East High School, 1801 E. Main St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19.