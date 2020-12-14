City of Rochester’s COVID-19 tests moved indoors due to weather

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Getty

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester’s rapid COVID-19 testing program will be moved indoors due to cold temperatures beginning Monday, at Franklin High School.

“Residents arriving for Covid tests will be asked to park, and wait in their cars until they are notified to enter the building. Those with appointments will be given priority. Please allow for longer wait times,” Officials said in a release.

Those with mobility issues or in need of other accommodations are asked to notify the greeter upon arrival. Residents are asked to bring ID and pen to fill out registration forms.

City of Rochester COVID-19 testing sites this week are as follows:

•Benjamin Franklin High School, 950 Norton St., 3 to 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 14
•Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School, 501 Genesee St., 3 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15
•Jefferson High School, 1 Edgerton Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16
•East High School, 1801 E. Main St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss