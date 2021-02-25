City of Rochester unveils COVID-19 online memorial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester has launched an online COVID-19 memorial to honor citizens who lost their lives to the virus.

The online memorial is the first phase of collecting images and memories that will be later used to create a physical memorial in the City of Rochester.

“This memorial is dedicated to our citizens whose lives were cut short by the coronavirus,” Mayor Lovely Warren said in a statement. “We’ve had a very trying year as so many families and loved ones, including my mother, lost their lives due to this relentless virus. I encourage residents to visit the online Memorial to share sentiments about their loved ones whose memories will live forever in our hearts.”

According to city officials, the Arts and Equity Fund will provide the capital for local artists to create the future physical memorial in honor of Rochester’s lost citizens.

Residents can view the memorial and submit their loved one’s name, image and sentiments here.