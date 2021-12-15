City of Rochester taps barbershops, places of worship for at-home COVID test kit distribution

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester will expand its distribution efforts for at-home COVID-19 testing kits for residents to collect them at local barbershops and places of worship, city officials announced Wednesday.

City officials say beginning Thursday, December 16, City Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) staff will begin distributing more than 23,000 free, at-home test kits to approximately 240 houses of worship and 250 barbershops and salons located in the city of Rochester. Officials say each house of worship will receive 100 test kits and each barbershop will receive 25 test kits.

According to city officials: “While the distribution will begin tomorrow, it will likely be early next week when all locations receive their kits. Houses of worship, beauty salons and barbershops will then provide the test kits to their members and customers upon request.”

“As the holidays approach, this expanded distribution plan will make sure that we get tests to as many people as possible,” said Mayor James Smith in a press release. “I’m grateful to our faith community and our small business owners for helping us meet our residents where they are to expand access to COVID testing. It is this type of partnership that is essential for Rochester to overcome this new wave of the pandemic. I also want to thank City Council Vice President Willie Lightfoot for his suggestion to involve barbershops and beauty salons in this important effort.”

“It’s wonderful that the City is making every possible effort to make sure people can self-test for COVID before enjoying time with their families this Christmas season,” said Vice President Lightfoot. “I want to congratulate Mayor Smith and all those who have come together in partnership to make this expanded distribution possible. I truly hope that everyone does the right thing to protect themselves from the pandemic during this special time of year.”

Rochester is also hosting two distribution efforts this weekend. Kits will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the following sites: