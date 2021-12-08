City of Rochester proposes COVID vaccine incentive for employees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor James Smith announced proposed legislation Wednesday which would offer incentives for unvaccinated city employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shots.

Under the proposal, employees who get the vaccine or booster before June 30 would receive $200. If 75% of the city’s workforce is vaccinated before January 31, all employees who have reported their vaccination to the city will be entered in a drawing for another $500. There would be 20 $500 prize winners.

“I know first-hand how important vaccination is to ensuring people survive COVID so they can continue to live healthy and productive lives,” said Smith, who had to be sworn in as mayor virtually due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. “I hope every City employee takes advantage of these incentives.”

According to a statement issued by the city, the incentive program would cost $350,000, paid for by federal pandemic aid funds. The proposal will be considered by Rochester City Council on December 14.

