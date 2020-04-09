City, county working to monitor COVID-19 impact on communities of color

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many cities around the country are seeing communities of color disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Governor Cuomo said today he believes New York City is one of them.

Rochester Mayor Lovel Warren addressed this issue on Wednesday and said currently the death rates among black and brown communities in Rochester aren’t at unusually high levels. However, she said the county is preparing for the possibility of this to happen, and is trying to prevent it. She said it’s important to get the same message out to minority communities.

“We don’t see that disparity here in Monroe County as we are seeing across the country, so we have to be diligent in changing people’s habits and behaviors during this time,” Mayor Warren said.

She said the county will be releasing more messaging to communities of color this weekend. They’ll be getting the word out through community ambassadors, radio, and online platforms. She said we all need to get better at social distancing.

“Our social distancing two weeks ago was rated at an ‘A’ based on some of the web developers that are tracking that data and today we are now rated at a ‘C.'”

Mayor Warren has experienced the tragedy of the virus firsthand. She lost her uncle in New York City to COVID-19. She said she spoke to her grandmother about it on the phone on Tuesday night.

“We have an obligation to the people that we love, to the people that we care about, to make sure we do everything possible to save their lives and go home to our families and make sure that we’re delivering that message to every person that we care about because we want to be on the other side of this,” she said.

Mayor Warren added that she talked to both the county executive and Dr. Michael Mendoza about how this is affecting communities of color. She said they will be revealing data surrounding this issue sometime soon.