City Clerk’s Office to offer online marriage licenses and virtual wedding ceremonies

The Town of Chili is doing things differently when it comes to applying for a marriage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City Clerk’s Office announced on Friday that couples can obtain a marriage license through an online process.

Those interested can complete an online application form and upload required documentation here. Once submitted, all documents will be reviewed by the Clerk’s Licensing Office. Upon approval, applicants will receive a link to pay the required license fee online using a valid credit or debit card.

In addition, staff from the office will also host Zoom meetings with both parties to review the entire application for completeness.

The office is also offering virtual civil wedding ceremonies online via Zoom. Online civil wedding ceremonies will be performed by the City Clerk or Deputy City Clerk and requests can be made here.

Once the request has been reviewed and approved, the wedding couple will receive their confirmed date/time, a Zoom meeting invite for their wedding ceremony and a link to pay for the ceremony online with a credit or debit card.

Wedding ceremonies can only be performed for couples who are both 18 years of age or older and who are physically located within the city limits of Rochester at the time of the actual ceremony. Witnesses for the ceremony must also be 18 years of age or older, and must also be physically located within the city limits at the time the ceremony takes place.

In addition to the above services, plans are already underway to add online applications for domestic partnerships in the near future.

Marriage licenses that expired during the COVID-19 crisis will be honored for an extended period. Licenses that were issued prior to the start of the pandemic shut-down and were set to expire after March 16, 2020 can be extended for an additional 60 days from the original date of issue. Requests for reissuance can be made here.

For more information regarding the online marriage license application process or virtual civil wedding ceremonies, contact the City Clerk’s Licensing Staff at 585-428-6617.