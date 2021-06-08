‘Choose Your Brew’ COVID-19 vaccine incentive campaign begins Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County’s “Choose Your Brew” COVID-19 vaccine incentive campaign begins on Tuesday.

Get your vaccine, and get a beer from a local brewery, or a $5 gift card to Dunkin’.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza made the announcement last month in the first in-person coronavirus briefing in months at Rohrbach’s Brewing Company on Railroad Street Thursday.

“Monroe County is going to be hosting a series of pop-up COVID vaccine clinics at participating breweries throughout the month of June. Anyone who gets their vaccine at one of these brewery pop-ups will get a free drink, or a voucher for a free drink,” Bello said.

The county executive says this campaign will not only encourage folks to get vaccinated, but also to help them get back out, and support local businesses.

“This isn’t just a great way to go out and receive your vaccine, it’s also a great way to get back out and see what our fantastic local breweries have to offer,” Bello said. “Our small businesses have suffered so much during the pandemic and this is a way to get reacquainted with our local breweries and get the life-saving vaccine.”

The pop-up clinics will take place as follows:

Genesee Brew House — June 8: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rohrbach’s on Buffalo Road — June 10: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Irondequoit Beer Company — June 15: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Lock 32 Brewing Company — June 19: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Three Heads Brewing — June 21: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The county executive said an additional partnership with Dunkin’ will offer $5 gift cards to those who get vaccinated.

“If you attend any one of these pop-up clinics, or if you go to any of the other county-run facilities in June, the first 2,000 people to come will receive a free $5 gift card so you can truly choose your brew.”

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 382,746 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 429,305 have received at least one dose — 57.8 % of the county population.

In his COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that most remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted when 70% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New York has is at 68.6%.