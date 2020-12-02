Chili town supervisor would like to see rapid Covid testing for DPW employees

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Rapid testing for department of public works employees. That is what one town supervisor is proposing as the wintery weather is making its way to the area.

Chili Town Supervisor David Dunning is asking for consideration to Monroe county to have testing for salt and plow truck operators.

“Now that we’re salting and plowing snow and things like that. Should any of our highways or DPW’s across the county or any region in New York State, for that matter, have any issues with Covid in their highway departments that could be devastating,” said Dunning.

dunning says the rapid testing could be done just like how area schools are administering it. He says this is a critical need since there’s only a specific number of operators that do this job for each town and village.

“Because there is no backup plan for plowing and salting streets. Every town has the equipment they need and likely couldn’t necessarily come out and plow other towns,” said Dunning.

News 8 reached out for comment to Monroe County and the Department of Transportation about this concern, once we hear back — we’ll let you know what they said.