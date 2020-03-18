Chili teacher shares homeschooling advice for social distancing

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Cuomo announced schools in New York will stay closed for at least 2 weeks, to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Jessica Keipper is a substitute teacher living in Chili. Now her daughters, in second and fourth grade, are her only students.

They have been home since Friday, and Keipper says she’s having success with homeschooling so far.

She says it helps to keep a schedule.

“I have broken up the morning to be our math time,” she said. “I’ll work with one for a half-hour with whatever their teacher assigned, and then work with one for another half-hour.”

Keipper also says keeping her daughters away from social media and electronics is imperative.