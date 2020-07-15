Child at Doogle Bugs! Children Center in Victor tests positive for coronavirus

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — The Owner of Doodle Bugs! Children’s Center in Victor says a child at the facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter sent to parents Sunday says the child is asymptomatic and doing OK. The letter sent to families of children potentially impacted said in part:

“Based on direction from the health department, the children and the teachers in the impacted classroom will be quarantined, tested, and interviewed for contract tracing purposes. The center will remain open, the room will be completely disinfected, and remain closed until the quarantine period is over.”

Officials from the facility say they are sure that other children from different classrooms did not come into close contact to the child with coronavirus.

Ontario County Public Health Department officials say the exposures occurred on July 6 and July 7 and the quarantine periods will thus expire on July 20 and July 21, depending on the date of potential exposure.

Doodle Bugs! officials say it will offer full tuition credit for time missed by quarantined children and that if the child has siblings who also attend, they must remain home and the tuition credit will be applied. Doodle Bugs! officials says children not impacted, but too nervous to return, will not receive the tuition credit.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.