Checking in: Syracuse couple continuing to navigate life amid the COVID-19 pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — Cheryl and Paul Molesky of Syracuse have been at the center of the coronavirus pandemic ever since their first quarantine on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship in early February.

NewsChannel 9 has been following their journey from the start, and now that the couple has been back home for almost a month, we wanted to see how they’ve been adjusting to life back home where things seem strangely familiar.

Cheryl and Paul, along with their family members, Cindy and Pete Molesky, were away from home for a total of 47 days, 28 of those days spent in not one, but two mandatory quarantines.

When they landed in Syracuse on March 3, Cheryl and Paul didn’t anticipate having to self-quarantine for the third time.

What seemed to be far away, is now here in our own community.

“It’s strange having the United States going through this now and it’s brought up different worries and anxieties, just like with everyone,” Cheryl Molesky said.

Like everyone, the Moleskys are adjusting to the new norm at home. While they still need to video chat their family locally and only leave the house when needed, both are still grateful to be home and healthy.

“I think emotionally, it’s very rewarding and satisfying just to be here. Again, my heart goes out to those people that have to be separated. That is big to me. I rely on Cheryl and Cheryl relies on me and sometimes we don’t realize how much we do rely on one another…In some ways, I think we’re very lucky we haven’t gotten it. I think again, when we were on the ship, we didn’t realize what was going on completely, and we come here and we hear about everybody having it, just the jump in Onondaga County going on and people getting sick here.

— Paul Molesky

After all of the ups and downs, they want to use their experience and knowledge gained to help everyone, especially their neighbors here in Central New York. That advice, to take this seriously.

“All I can do it tell people pay attention. It’s your life,” Paul said.

I think we are right to do the social distancing and to shut things down for a while. It’s only a moment in time rather than being even worse,” We have to follow the data and everything that happened in the other countries. China is starting to break through that now, and they did social isolation, they did do testing, and now we have to follow their lead in a certain respect because that’s what we know, that’s the data that we know.

— Cheryl Molesky

Despite the constant state of the unknown, the Moleskys are continuing to keep their positive attitudes and doing what they love: their artwork.