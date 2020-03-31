Checking in: Syracuse couple continuing to navigate life amid the COVID-19 pandemic

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Open For Business

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Checking in: Syracuse couple continuing to navigate life amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — Cheryl and Paul Molesky of Syracuse have been at the center of the coronavirus pandemic ever since their first quarantine on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship in early February.

NewsChannel 9 has been following their journey from the start, and now that the couple has been back home for almost a month, we wanted to see how they’ve been adjusting to life back home where things seem strangely familiar.

Cheryl and Paul, along with their family members, Cindy and Pete Molesky, were away from home for a total of 47 days, 28 of those days spent in not one, but two mandatory quarantines.

When they landed in Syracuse on March 3, Cheryl and Paul didn’t anticipate having to self-quarantine for the third time.

What seemed to be far away, is now here in our own community.

“It’s strange having the United States going through this now and it’s brought up different worries and anxieties, just like with everyone,” Cheryl Molesky said.

Like everyone, the Moleskys are adjusting to the new norm at home. While they still need to video chat their family locally and only leave the house when needed, both are still grateful to be home and healthy.

“I think emotionally, it’s very rewarding and satisfying just to be here. Again, my heart goes out to those people that have to be separated. That is big to me. I rely on Cheryl and Cheryl relies on me and sometimes we don’t realize how much we do rely on one another…In some ways, I think we’re very lucky we haven’t gotten it. I think again, when we were on the ship, we didn’t realize what was going on completely, and we come here and we hear about everybody having it, just the jump in Onondaga County going on and people getting sick here.

— Paul Molesky

After all of the ups and downs, they want to use their experience and knowledge gained to help everyone, especially their neighbors here in Central New York. That advice, to take this seriously.

“All I can do it tell people pay attention. It’s your life,” Paul said.

I think we are right to do the social distancing and to shut things down for a while. It’s only a moment in time rather than being even worse,” We have to follow the data and everything that happened in the other countries. China is starting to break through that now, and they did social isolation, they did do testing, and now we have to follow their lead in a certain respect because that’s what we know, that’s the data that we know.

— Cheryl Molesky

Despite the constant state of the unknown, the Moleskys are continuing to keep their positive attitudes and doing what they love: their artwork.

Cheryl and Paul Molesky artwork

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss