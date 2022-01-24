‘Center for COVID Control’ postpones reopening, Rochester testing site closed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Mount Hope Avenue location of a national testing site chain was not open Monday, two days past the company’s previously-planned date to reopen sites.

Earlier this month, the Center for COVID Control said it would pause operations for “staff training and education,” aiming to reopen Jan. 22.

On the company’s website, in a statement dated Thursday, January 20, the company said it would not reopen locations on that date.

“Center for Covid Control (CCC) announced today it is extending its pause on operations and will not be reopening on Saturday, January 22, 2022. CCC remains committed to providing the highest level of customer service and diagnostic quality and will not resume collection of patient samples until staffing resources permit CCC to operate at full capacity. As previously announced, CCC is using this operational pause to train additional staff on sample collection and handling, customer service and communications best practices, as well as compliance with regulatory guidelines. CCC will provide an update on reopening plans when appropriate.”

As WROC’s sister station in Chicago reports, the chain’s headquarters in the Chicago area was searched by the FBI this weekend.

The chain is under BBB investigation after complaints customers did not receive test results.

At a briefing this month, Dr. Michael Mendoza, the Monroe County Health Director, was asked about the site, and said the department referred complaints to the state.

“We first became aware of this company in late December, when we began to hear complaints from the public. Some of their testing results were inconsistent or discrepant. So we raised this to the attention of the state health department, who ultimately oversees testing at this level,” said Mendoza at the January 13 briefing. “Hopefully they’ll get to the bottom of this, and make sure if there are tests being done at this site, they are quality, valid tests that are accurate, and if not they cease operations.”

