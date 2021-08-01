CDC lists Monroe County in ‘substantial’ COVID transmission zone

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed Monroe County among several New York counties with “substantial” coronavirus transmission.

The CDC’s reporting comes days after it recommended areas with “substantial” and “high” transmission mask up indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

NEW: According to CDC data, Monroe County is now in the "Substantial Transmission" category, meaning the county is now at the level in which the CDC would recommend everyone, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, wear masks indoors. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/JqmKKlnxlu — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) August 1, 2021

Data was reported from Sunday, July 25 to Saturday, July 31.

Implementing the guidance is on local and regional governments. News 8 has reached out to both Monroe County and the County Department of Health for a comment.

Dr. Emil Lesho, a doctor with Rochester Regional Health, explained the importance of masking, with the delta variant now in play, in an interview with News 8 Friday.

“So, the risk if you’re vaccinated to spread it to somebody else is really low. But it’s not low enough with delta, to say ‘it’s ok,’ the risk is high enough now that delta’s on the scene, for vaccinated patients,” said Lesho.

