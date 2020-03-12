CDC awarding over $16M to New York State to combat coronavirus

(WWTI) — New York State will receive $16,690,279.50 in funding from the CDC to provide resources to support the state’s response to COVID-19. The funding was announced by the Department of Health and Human Services.

“State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump, and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy.”

“Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it’s needed most,” said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D. “These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country.”

On March 6, the President signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020. The supplemental contains $8.3 billion government-wide.

The CDC is contacting State Health Officers to move forward with awarding over $560 million to states, localities, territories and tribes.

To view the list of CDC funding actions to jurisdictions, click here

