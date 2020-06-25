Live Now
CDC adds 3 new coronavirus symptoms to list

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

A healthcare professional, right, takes a sample from a patient at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Houston. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the state is facing a “massive outbreak” in the coronavirus pandemic and that some new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new patients. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has quietly added three new coronavirus symptoms to its ongoing list.

According to the CDC’s website, the following symptoms were added on May 13:

  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea
  • Diarrhea

The three symptoms join the list of others that already include:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

“This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19,” according to the CDC. 

Texas, Florida and California are setting records for COVID-19 cases and nearly 30 states are reporting an increasing in confirmed cases.

At last check, there were more than 9.4 million confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 484,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In the United States, there are more than 2.3 million cases, the most of any country in the world.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

