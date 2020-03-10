Caution at senior facilities during coronavirus outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the most severe cases being found primarily in the elderly, there’s extra pressure at senior living facilities.

At Jewish Senior Life in Brighton, they’re still allowing visitors but there are signs posted all over telling people not to enter if they’re stick and to wash their hands before and after they leave. They’re also doing a lot more cleaning but not handing out medical masks.

“We have the personal protective equipment, all the masks and gowns, we’ve got all that,” Chief Medical Officer Marie Aydelotte said. “But we want our staff trained and knowing what to look for and anticipating what might come our way and we’re trying to be as vigilant as possible on how things might happen.”

The Jewish Home — which is part of Jewish Senior Life — has 300 residents with an average age of 86.