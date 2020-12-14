Canandaigua hospital readies for COVID-19 vaccine with new ultra-cold freezer

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The COVID-19 vaccine is here in New York State – Governor Cuomo has a distribution plan for 170,000 doses. FF Thompson Hospital is on the list to get the first round – and health officials there say it’s thanks to a recent installation of an ultra-cold freezer to store them.

Executive Vice President at the hospital Kurt Koczent says they’re not a “major institution” according to the state – yet they’re on a list of 89 other institutions, many “major” to get priority for the vaccine. He credits this to a recent installation of the -80 degree freezer, something that only took seven weeks to secure. The first round of doses will be prioritized for at-risk hospital staff and health care workers, along with nursing home residents and staff.

“To be able to get it for this crucial moment was really exciting,” said Koczent. The installation process was simple, he says. “Just remodeled part of our pharmacy and there’s a perfect space for this freezer. We were able to roll it right in after it became certified for use.”

Koczent says the freezing temperature accommodates the fragility of the vaccine. You have to use leather gloves to get them out, and thaw them very quickly. They are transported through dry ice.

“This is just another way to care for us to care for the 110,000 people in Ontario County,” he said.

Assemblyman Brian Manktelow – represents the 130th district in Wayne County. He says this is great timing for the Finger Lakes Regions – and in driving distance for many regions.

“With the vaccine coming it’s great to see Thompson moving forward to store it, many people are very interested,” he said.

But Manktelow still has lots of unanswered questions regarding the next phase of all this.

“How many more vaccines will be deployed and where will they go, store owners, private owners, schools?” he said. “Workers at nursing homes and hospitals get the vaccinations first, but I’m hoping at the same time family members of loved ones get the vaccine as well, that’s what we’re pushing for right now,” he said.

Manktelow said another concern he’s hearing from residents is if the vaccine will be mandated or not. He says while it’s important for the area in getting back to normal, some have expressed that they don’t desire it and Manktelow says it’s important that wish is respected too. “The governor has said twice it will not be mandated,” he said.

There are two doses for the first round of vaccines. The second dose is administered 21 days after the first. Koczent says if you’re on the list to get the first you are guaranteed to get the second. The freezer can store about 10,000 vaccines at one time.