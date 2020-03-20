Canandaigua 8th grader tests positive for COVID-19

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

An email to school staff says the eighth grade student has “already almost entirely returned to full health.”

Officials say contact tracing has begun for all staff that “likely came in direct contact with the student.”

At this time, Ontario County Department of Public Health officials say families within the Canandaigua Central School District should monitor themselves for symptoms such as cough, fever, and shortness of breath.