Can I get my car fixed? Yes you can

Breaking News
246 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 33 hospitalizations, 22 in ICU, 490 in mandatory quarantine
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Can I get my car fixed? Yes you can

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the auto industry, but customers can still get necessary repair work performed on their vehicles.

Universal Imports President Mark Fuerbacher discussed the impact of the virus on his industry Monday during News 8 at Noon.

Fuerbacher said people can get their cars fixed. “The good news is most service departments in the area are open. Most, like ours, are taking a lot of precautions. One of the things we’re doing is making sure cars are disinfected before they go in the shop, disinfecting them again before they return to the customer and we’re not really allowing people in the building. They’re calling us and we’re taking the appointments over the phone, getting their car in the shop, and then they can pay by phone and pick up without any human interaction which is really what most shops, I think, are doing with similar protocols.”

He said most parts are still easily available and most repairs aren’t being delayed significantly. Not many cars are being sold right now. “There are a lot of dealerships that are not doing car sales right now, however, they are providing personnel who are working from home or in the sales department who can answer your questions,” Fuerbacher said. “There are instances where if there’s a real need that a car can be sold, and some places are still operating as selling cars, although they’re using the same precautions that they do in service by expressing social distancing and limiting exposure to human interaction.”

Fuerbacher said it’s hard to determine what the long-range impact of COVID-19 will be on the auto industry. “It’s anybody’s guess, and in some cases, we hope that we’re just on a pause right now and when we get back to normal everybody will rush in and get their car fixed and buy cars although it may be slow going to get back to it. The car industry is definitely going to have to wake up slowly. There’s a lot of car companies who have stopped production of cars right now, so it’s going to be hard to say. It may be a year before we feel the effects of the cars that are available.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss