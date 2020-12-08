Can an employer mandate a COVID-19 vaccine? Local attorney weighs in

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A COVID-19 vaccine is on the way for our area – as soon as next week according to health officials. You may be wondering – will my employer be mandating this, and do I have the right to opt-out?

Rochester attorney Mike Burger says an employer can ask employees to do all kinds of things, reasonable or sometimes unreasonable: wear a uniform, greet customers in a certain way. But when it comes to vaccines – things can get complex. He says it could become mandated in your workplace, depending on if it’s a private or public company.

“When it comes to a vaccine, there are complicated issues presented. For one, is asking someone to take a vaccine a medical examination or medical inquiry? Ordinarily, employers aren’t supposed to make medical inquiries, aren’t supposed to require examinations, to be American Disabilities Act and Civil Rights act there are significant protections for employees,” said Burger.

He says you could make a case for refusing it, citing religious or medical reasons, all of which are protected. While in most cases that can be accommodated, Burger says a company could still be within their rights to let you go.

“Employers also have to be able to provide the service they are hired to provide and employees have to be able to provide essential functions of the job,” he said. “For instance a front line worker in a nursing home has to be in immediate contact with patients, then an employer would have right to say sorry you have to go this isn’t a job you can perform.”

He says there are exceptions for even reasonable requirements for a vaccine, like a sincere religious objection, an allergy or medical condition that prevents them from taking a vaccine.

“Those people will often be entitled to a reasonable accommodation, and the employer has to engage with them to find another way. Can they wear a mask, work in another room, work remotely. But if they can’t then the employer has the right to let them go, and say ‘sorry this isn’t a job you can perform whether you have a disability or not.'” Burger says expect this to be a topic of litigation in the coming days.

What about beyond the workplace? Like flying, or going to the grocery store. With things like that you’re dealing with private industries – and there’s more freedom there.

“They will have to decide if the marketplace will bear it, and what kind of proof theyre going to accept,” he said.

And as for nursing homes, Burger says it’s possible a home would mandate loved ones of a resident to take a vaccine, along with staff and residents. What if you want your loved on in a home to opt out?

“That will have to be on a case-by-case basis. That may mean that loved one cant stay in that facility,” he said.

As far as employers, Burger says he thinks there will be more encouragement to take the vaccine rather than just enforcement all across the board, in the coming months.

A New York State lawmaker is proposing a bill that would mandate it if enough people do not voluntarily participate. That bill was announced last Friday.