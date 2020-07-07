1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Caesars Entertainment: Not wearing a mask grounds for ‘termination’

Coronavirus

by: 8NewsNow staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Entertainment CEO Tony Rodio told employees not wearing a mask is “grounds for termination” in an internal memo. The excerpt reads as follows:

“Recently, we required all guests as well as team members to wear masks while at our properties. We made this policy change because COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., including in areas that previously did not have many cases.

Masks and social distancing have been demonstrated to be effective in reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19. Our team members are doing an excellent job complying with the policy, and we’ve been impressed that our guests are quickly adjusting to the new rule.

We are working to achieve 100% compliance with guests, but we must take strong action if team members violate the rule to always wear their masks at work except when eating or drinking. 

Please take note, the failure to wear your mask at work will be grounds for termination. 

We are taking this action to emphasize the seriousness with which we must all take the efforts to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 at work and in our communities, and to promote the health and wellbeing of every team member.”

This comes after a report from the Nevada Division of Industrial Relations (NDIR) revealed about 66% of businesses in Southern Nevada and 84% of businesses in Northern Nevada were in compliance with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s latest COVID-19 directive. Compliance was determined on a specific observation date.

Sisolak’s mandate requires all Nevadans to wear face coverings while in public spaces, with certain exceptions.

NDIR has conducted 921 checks since stricter mask regulations went into practice about nine days ago.

Caesars mandated all employees, vendors, contractors, guests and passersby wear masks on all of its properties in late June, just before Sisolak announced his directive.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss