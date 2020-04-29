1  of  75
Closings
Buyer's market: Why homes are still in demand amid pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Buying a house can be a big step for many and is typically a hands-on experience. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, the only way to buy a house is by not seeing it in person.

Andy Kachaylo is the president of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors. He said people are still buying homes despite the pandemic. He also said even after the pandemic is over, he doesn’t expect prices of houses here in Rochester to drop drastically anytime soon.

“What we’re seeing is that the buyers are the ones who still want to buy. There’s a very strong demand for buyers to buy. Here in New York, April and May are the kickoff to the spring market,” Kachaylo said.

Everything is now being done virtually, through Zoom. Kachaylo said it’s working.

“We’re talking about four or five offers on properties that have not been seen by anyone. We’re doing virtual open houses where you have 10, 12, 15 people watching a live video open house.”

Even though houses are selling now, he said the beginning of the shutdown wasn’t so easy.

“We lost probably 50 percent of the listing inventory that would normally come on, it declined by that much.”

He said even with half the number of new listings, buyers are still coming through. So will the housing market crash after the pandemic? Kachaylo says no.

“I have no data, no information, I have no comments from other realtor members that have indicated anything with a discount or a sale, a fire sale, anything like that. There’s still too much demand, interest rates are still super, super low.”

He said even once things open back up, the way real estate agents show homes may be changed for a long time. He said less people may be allowed into open houses or showings at a time and everyone might still be required to wear masks or gloves as a safety precaution.

Kachaylo also said the market picked up again after real estate was considered limited-essential again at the beginning of April.

