Business hopeful Monroe County loan program means relief ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County’s Emergency Small Business Assistance loan program will allow small business owners to apply for interest-free loans of up to $10,000.

The loan program, along with a $2 trillion federal stimulus signed by President Trump Friday, means relief for many suffering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Small business owners, like Gino Marcello in Ogden, are aiming to take advantage of the relief.

“My phone should be blowing up right now,” said Marcello. “And it’s probably getting about fifteen percent of the calls I usually get at this time.”

Marcello owns Oakwood Property Management, a landscaping company, which means he’d usually be getting requests during the spring season. As the COVID-19 crisis continues, his business has received fewer inquiries.

Even with the trying weeks still ahead, Marcello is rolling with the punches – and keeping the big picture in mind.

“You gotta really put it all in perspective and notice that it’s bigger than yourself, and bigger than your own little business or big business,” said Marcello.

“America’s gotta come together as a community, and one to get through this,” said Marcello.

The application is available on the county’s website.

